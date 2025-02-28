South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Approves Stock Buyback Program

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPFI

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

South Plains Financial stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $567.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 21,443 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $758,224.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,544,006.40. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,061 shares of company stock worth $1,493,613. 25.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.