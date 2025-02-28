SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
SPSK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 100,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,019. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.
About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF
