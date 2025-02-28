SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Declares Dividend of $0.03

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPUS stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 405,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,645. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF alerts:

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.