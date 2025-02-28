SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on February 28th

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.53. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $29.80.
About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF
