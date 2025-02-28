SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management LLC

Argyle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.