SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Cut by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

