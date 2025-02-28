SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Trimmed by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,962,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,273.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $131.78 and a one year high of $181.39.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

