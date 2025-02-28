SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,801,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

