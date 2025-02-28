Spin Master FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.08. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOY. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

TSE TOY opened at C$27.30 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

