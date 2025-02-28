Sprott Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sprott Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 370,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 389,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $477.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

