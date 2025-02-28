Sprott (NYSE:SII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million.

Sprott Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Sprott has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on SII

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.