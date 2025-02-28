St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Announces Earnings Results

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 963.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 835.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 393.60 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,153.96 ($14.54).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of nearly one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,800 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

