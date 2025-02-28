St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Announces Earnings Results

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 963.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 835.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 393.60 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,153.96 ($14.54).
St. James’s Place Company Profile
We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.