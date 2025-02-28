Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STGW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 227,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,945. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.44. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

