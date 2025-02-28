Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Stagwell alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Stagwell Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 2,968.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 123.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 685,164 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stagwell by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185,103 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.