Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 544,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Starbox Group Trading Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ STBX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

