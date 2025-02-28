Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 544,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Starbox Group Trading Down 14.1 %
NASDAQ STBX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.
About Starbox Group
