Stephens Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $14.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTLO opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Portillo’s by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portillo’s by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.