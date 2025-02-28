Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Steven Madden updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 320,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

