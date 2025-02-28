SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Sells £27,410 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne sold 10,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.15), for a total value of £27,410 ($34,547.52).

Timo Lehne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Timo Lehne acquired 22 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 5,632 ($70.99).

On Monday, January 13th, Timo Lehne bought 21 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,670 ($71.46).

On Thursday, December 12th, Timo Lehne purchased 21 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 5,796 ($73.05).

LON:STEM opened at GBX 244 ($3.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 221.50 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

SThree ( LON:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that SThree plc will post 38.490881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STEM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.92) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (‘STEM’), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 7,200 clients across 11 countries. Our Group’s c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors.

