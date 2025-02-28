Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.97% from the company’s previous close.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

Get DocGo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DCGO

DocGo Price Performance

Insider Transactions at DocGo

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,236. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $292.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $102,510.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,863.80. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 144.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 572,522 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocGo by 0.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,626,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 19.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.