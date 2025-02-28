Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Price

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ExlService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 54.3% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 321,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 113,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

