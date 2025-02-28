Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GHRS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. GH Research has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.93.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GH Research by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

