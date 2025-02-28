StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
China Pharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.