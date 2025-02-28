StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 12,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

