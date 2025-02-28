Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Strategic Equity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 88.65%.

Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance

SEC stock traded up GBX 2.28 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 304.28 ($3.84). 74,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,667. The company has a market cap of £140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.73. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 300.16 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 379 ($4.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 333.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategic Equity Capital news, insider Howard Williams purchased 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £346.68 ($436.95). 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

