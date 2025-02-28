Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in February

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,877. Straumann has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair raised Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

