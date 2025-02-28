Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports.
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
GPCR stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,217. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of -2.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.