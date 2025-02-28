Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,217. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of -2.75.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.