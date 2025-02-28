Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Issues Earnings Results

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Stock Up 1.2 %

Studio City International stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.50. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $737.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.