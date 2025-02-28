Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Issues Earnings Results

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.
Studio City International Stock Up 1.2 %
Studio City International stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.50. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $737.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $9.30.
Studio City International Company Profile
