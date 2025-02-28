Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $15.78 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

