Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

SULZF remained flat at $140.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $151.50.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

