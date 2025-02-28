Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sulzer Stock Performance
SULZF remained flat at $140.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $151.50.
About Sulzer
