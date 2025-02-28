Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.820-7.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.220 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.51. 387,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.15%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.