Sysco Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Sysco has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

