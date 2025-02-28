Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

