Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 1.9 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $325.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

