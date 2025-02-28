TD Capital Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000.

FTSM opened at $60.01 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

