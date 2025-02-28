TD Capital Management LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TD Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.