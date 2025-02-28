TD Capital Management LLC Sells 49,244 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,985,000 after acquiring an additional 929,010 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,777,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,157 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,901,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

