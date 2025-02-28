TD Securities Cuts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$32.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.64.
Read Our Latest Report on MEG Energy
MEG Energy Stock Down 2.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert Ross Rooney bought 8,500 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.06 per share, with a total value of C$195,993.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.