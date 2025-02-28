TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $137.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,289 shares of company stock worth $3,639,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,665,000 after buying an additional 1,154,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,199,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,913,000 after purchasing an additional 937,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after purchasing an additional 813,634 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

