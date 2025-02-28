Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.70. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $135.95 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

