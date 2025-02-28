Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (TCBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBS opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,975. This trade represents a 3.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

