Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.01.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is -22.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,975. This trade represents a 3.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Texas Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

