Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after buying an additional 716,597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 358,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

