Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $177.90 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,015. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

