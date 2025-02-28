TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $288,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,523.92. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

