The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 11,637 shares changing hands.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

