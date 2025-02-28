The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 420.0% in February

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of GDL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $8.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
