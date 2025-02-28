The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.880 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The GEO Group has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $36.46.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.