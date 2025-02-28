The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Motco’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 35,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $607.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $615.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.