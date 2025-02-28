The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HSY opened at $172.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. Hershey has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.