The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Hershey by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.